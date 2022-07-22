Western Advocate

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the Bathurst Eisteddfod is set to return next month

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 22 2022 - 8:30am
IT'S BACK: Bathurst Eisteddfod committee members Jacqui Baldwin, Gwyneth Kelly and Sue Ellis at BMEC, the host of this year's event. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 071922ceisteddfod

WHILE there's still a month to go before the 77th Bathurst Eisteddfod, organisers have been flat out at work preparing for the event's long awaited return.

