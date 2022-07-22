WHILE there's still a month to go before the 77th Bathurst Eisteddfod, organisers have been flat out at work preparing for the event's long awaited return.
Last year's eisteddfod never went ahead, called off a week before it was meant to start due to COVID-19, while 2020's edition did happen, however, it was heavily restricted.
Bathurst Eisteddfod president Renee Fowler said this year's numbers are similar to that of the pre-COVID days.
"Numbers are good. They're probably similar to pre-COVID years, which is great," she said.
"But some things are up and some are down, but overall we're very similar to pre-COVID.
"We had it all ready to go last year but we had to call it a week out but we did it back in 2020, we just didn't do the groups, just solos.
"This will be the first year since 2019 that we've had groups perform. We'll have all our bands, choirs and dance groups back. Everything is going ahead."
Ms Fowler said dancers will be able to pre-upload their music prior to arrival, a new initiative for the Bathurst Eisteddfod.
"For the first time this year, we're doing music uploads for dance. That'll be a bit different," she said.
"Kids won't bring their CDs, they'll just upload it beforehand and they'll be played. A lot of eisteddfods have already been doing this.
"Sometimes we had incidents where CDs don't work, little hiccups like that. Now we'll have everything ready to go. Long term, it'll make things easier for everyone."
Ms Fowler said while the Bathurst Eisteddfod have a number of volunteers already, she isn't saying no to any more joining the ranks.
"Our volunteers have just been sent emails this week," she said.
"We're starting the process of looking for people now and if people are interested, they can contact Charmaine [Nicholls].
"The more we get the merrier. Extra numbers are great, especially young people. We always need runners."
People interested in volunteering should contact Ms Nicholls on bathurst.eisteddfod1@gmail.com.
For further updates on the Bathurst Eisteddfod, visit the Facebook page @bathurst.eisteddfod.
