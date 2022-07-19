THE brilliant Bathurst District Football ladies premier league season of Panorama FC continued on Sunday as they accounted for Macquarie United 8-0 at Proctor Park.
The first-versus-last contest may have played out to script but Macquarie weren't without their chances to find a goal after Panorama's first successful effort, but the Goats defence was able to rack up another clean sheet.
Maddy Pearce scored a hat-trick in the victory which takes Panorama a step closer towards the minor premiership.
Panorama coach Brent Huie said after an up-and-down start from his competition leaders - back into action off the bye - they started to find their feet.
"At 1-0 Macquarie probably had two or three good chances. They hit the post and there were two shots over the bar from distance where I think our keeper, Brooke Inwood, was probably beaten," he said.
"It seemed early on that the difference was that we were clinic and they missed those couple of chances. Almost every shot we had in the first half was finding the back of the net.
"We've put away a lot of goals this year but it's the goals conceded that makes me really happy. That's still sitting at three, which isn't bad at all."
Panorama have claimed a perfect 42 from 42 possible points this year, though their bid for a perfect season hasn't been without its close calls.
Huie said just looking at the numbers on the table won't give you the whole perspective.
"I think a lot of credit for our defensive record goes to Brooke in goal and our defensive line. There's probably seven or so players who you name who have been outstanding this year," he said.
"We've beaten Eglinton 1-0 and 2-0, so those games could have definitely gone either way. We found ourselves at 1-all against CSU until the 71st minute and Mudgee were up 1-0 against us for 15 minutes.
"The scorelines have probably flattered us a bit. We've been strong but the table probably isn't telling the whole story at the moment.
"They can take away a lot of confidence from getting out of those positions that they've found themselves in."
The conditions were certainly a big step up from the recent top-of-the-table meeting with Eglinton but it's still far from smooth sailing for teams at Proctor Park.
"Field one is still pretty hard to play one, especially with the way we like to knock the ball around with short passing," Huie said.
"When the pitch isn't flat it can be hard to get a good touch on the ball. In some places it can be like concrete while in others it holds up in the wet.
"I thought the girls still did really well, as they often do."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
