You'd think he'd already be flat out setting up a new business and raising a young family, but local real estate agent Mark Dwyer is proving he's got plenty of time to support people battling cancer as well.
Mr Dwyer will take part in this year's Stars of Bathurst Dance For Cancer, where he'll join six other contestants in a shared goal to raise much-needed funds for NSW Cancer Council.
Advertisement
Alongside setting up a new LJ Hooker franchise in Bathurst, which is due to launch in the coming weeks, Mr Dwyer said he's excited to jump on board and try out his dancing shoes for a charitable cause.
"I'm really excited to be able to do something with the NSW Cancer Council, as they're a charity organisation making a difference to the lives of local families," he said.
"I've had a couple of family members and close friends who have had cancer, and the NSW Cancer Council has delivered a generous amount of financial support towards their ongoing treatment, so I'm well aware of the noble work they do."
Despite not having a lot of dancing experience, Mr Dwyer said he's excited to get stuck into dance lessons with Urban Edge Dance Studios.
"I haven't spoken to my trainer yet about the dance routine, but I'm open to whatever style and direction they decide to go in," he said.
"I'm keen to give anything a try."
MAKING NEWS:
Mr Dwyer has made a positive start to his fundraising campaign, having amassed over $4000 already.
He said he's got plenty of fundraising initiatives in mind, and has already benefited from a number of generous donations.
"I've reached out to a few local businesses, family friends and community members to get some donations for a charity auction," Mr Dwyer said.
"We're also looking to roll out a coffee donation drive in the next couple of weeks, which we hope will gain some traction."
The Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer gala event will be held at Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, September 17.
For more information or to donate to Mr Dwyer's campaign, visit the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.