A Bathurst man was busy at work when he got the call to say he was instantly $100,000 richer.
He was the lucky winner of the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10617, which was drawn on Tuesday.
When the call came though from officials from The Lott, he told them he would be "mind-boggled for the rest of the day".
"Wow, it's perfect," he said.
"I've always hoped for a day like this where I'd receive a phone call from The Lott.
"Things like this don't happen to me, so I'm stunned.
"I've been playing for many years - particularly in Lucky Lotteries draws and the big jackpotting games such as Powerball and Oz Lotto. I guess Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now my favourite."
The man plans to use his winnings to secure a new home.
"This has changed my life and has come at the most wonderful time. I've been looking at purchasing a property and I can't wait to put this prize towards it," he told The Lott.
His winning entry of one random number was purchased at News N More Bathurst, located in the Armada Shopping Centre.
The Lott said the News N More Bathurst team were ecstatic to have sold the winning entry and hoped their winner could fulfil their dreams with the prize.
The Bathurst area has had a string of lottery winners in recent times.
On June 19, a Bathurst couple discovered they had won $200,000 in that day's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw
A man from Kelso was one of nine division one winning entries in the April 2 Saturday Lott draw, receiving a $600,000 prize.
Less than a month earlier, another Bathurst resident had won $100,000 in the March 16 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
And, in the biggest win recently, a Bathurst man started 2022 as a millionaire after winning $2.3 million in the New Year's Eve Lotto draw.
