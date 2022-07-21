Western Advocate
Orange musician Robbie Mortimer to perform at The Victoria Bathurst on July 30

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
July 21 2022 - 8:00am
After a successful tour along Australia's east coast and a life-changing trip to the United States, Orange musician Robbie Mortimer is returning to the Central West for a series of local dates, and Bathurst will serve as one of his stops on The Tour of the Fox.

