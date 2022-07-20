Western Advocate
Proctor Park to host 2022 NSW PSSA Girls Football Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 20 2022 - 4:00am
BATHURST will welcome 10 visiting teams to the city next month, along with the host Western squad, for the upcoming NSW PSSA Girls Football Championships.

