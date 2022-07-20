Proctor Park to host 2022 NSW PSSA Girls Football Championships

BATHURST will welcome 10 visiting teams to the city next month, along with the host Western squad, for the upcoming NSW PSSA Girls Football Championships.
The best primary school girls' players from across the state will descend on the city from August 2 to 4 in pursuit of the top title.
Advertisement
Four Bathurst players have been named in the Western side who will take on South Coast, Mackillop, Polding, Sydney South West and Combined Independent Schools in their pool.
Perthville Public's Jesse Moorhead and Taylor Bonham, Raglan Public's Andi-Grace Fox and Bathurst Public's Ella Pringle will enjoy the chance to play on their home turf for Western.
PSSA Girls Football Championships manager and Raglan Public School teacher Prue McInnes said it's been an exciting build up for the Western squad.
"The great thing for them is that they're able to play after the COVID years stuffed our sport around. It's a big thing for them to be able to play in a big event like this," she said.
"For some of them in year six it's their last chance to be able to do this before they head to high school. There's kids who have been trying for years and years to gain selection into the Western team.
"I run the Bathurst district PSSA teams and take the boys and girls away to Dubbo, where they're selected for the Western team, and it's been great to be able to see the process behind it all. With the help of Tania Pringle there we're now able to see the next step for these kids."
The other pool at the championships will feature Sydney North, Sydney East, Hunter, Sydney West, North Coast, Riverina and North West.
In an exciting bonus for local juniors, more Bathurst players will have an opportunity to get involved in the tournament.
"I'm helping to put together a convenor's team. Since pool A has an odd number of teams we're pulling together a combined team of players from Raglan and Perthville that will be playing.
"They'll go against the bottom-ranked from pool A. Since it's being held in our region we need to pull together that extra team to play, and that's great for our kids.
"We've been knocked out of the PSSA Championship's knockout rounds so it gives our girls here at Raglan the chance to play more football and link up with girls from another school.
"Giving them the opportunity to go to something like this is amazing. It's also an eye-opening experience for me too, having never managed the championships before, and I'm excited to see what it all looks like."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.