By: The Bowling Shark
THIS week the club began the Men's Fours competition for 2022.
With cooler weather on the forecast, the players were well rugged up on Saturday.
This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday, July 12
Rink three: John Toole, Ron Hogan and Peter Drew had their work cut out for them against Alan Clark, Jeff Adams and Hugh Brennan.
Team Drew opened the scoring and was stuck on one for the first seven ends.
Team Brennan took full advantage to open up a good gap, only for Team Drew to level the scores on the 18th (16-all).
Team Brennan prevailed to take the win 23-16.
Rink four: Peter Naylor, Mick Bourke and Des Sanders were also on struggle street in their match against Peter Phegan, Brian Hope and Tim Pickstone.
Team Pickstone was out to a 17-7 lead by the 13th.
Team Sanders tried to fight back but fell short in the end, going down 22-17.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Dick Graham and Dennis Harvey were outclassed by the opposition of Rob Rooke, Rus McPherson and Ron McGarry.
Team McGarry dominated the scoreboard to be out to a 19-9 lead by the 18th.
Team McGarry winning in the end 20-14.
Rink six: Bryce Peard, Jack Smith and Max Elms had a battle on their hands against Robert Raithby, John Bosson and Kevin Miller.
With nothing in it for the first 14 ends, it took Team Elms to score a four-point end to open the gap and run away with the win, 21-14.
Rink seven: Jim Clark and Glen Miller were on a mission to gut the opposing side of Bill Mackay and Gary Cameron.
Team Miller was out to a 19-0 lead by the ninth and this was the standard that Team Cameron could not keep up with, going down 45-7.
Saturday, July 16
Rink three: John Toole (swing bowler), Peter Phegan and Ian Warren went head-to-head against John Toole, Terry Clark and Glenn Miller.
Team Miller was in a rut for the first seven ends, only having one point on the board, however, fought back to level the match on the 19th (13-all).
Team Miller just sneaking home with the win 15-13.
Rink four: Dick Graham and Dave Josh were on a lucky streak against Ron Hogan and Dennis Sloan.
Team Josh had the lead from start to finish and won the match 21-13. It also won the jackpot $480, thank you very much.
Rink five - Men's Fours Championship: Kerry Connors, Des Sanders, Daryl Shurmer and Mick Sewell struggled to gain momentum against Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Trevor Sharpham and Tim Pickstone.
Team Pickstone had a comfortable lead by the sixth (12-2).
From there Team Pickstone held on to the lead to win the match 22-12.
Rink six - Men's Fours Championship: John Bosson, Colin Pickstone, Ron McGarry and Hugh Brennan were stuck on two points from the second end for six ends against Rhys Harvey, Tony Urza, Laci Koszta and Craig Bush.
Team Bush was out to a 12-2 lead by the eighth, but Team Brennan fought back to come within two points on the 12th (10-12).
Team Bush opened up again to win the match 26-15.
Rink seven - Men's Fours Championship: Peter Naylor, Ron Hollebone, Tiger Smith and John Finlay doubled the score of Andrew Moffatt, Alan Clark, Scott Chapman and Glen Urza on the 10th (14-7).
Team Urza took the lead on the 13th and held it until the 18th where Team Finlay cruised home with a 25-22 victory.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
