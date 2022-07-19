THE first round of the Eglinton Tennis Club's Kelso Fruit Market winter competition was full of juicy play - there were crisp volleys, ripe baseline shots and a bunch of good returns - when it commenced on Saturday.
Watermelon Wilkinson's Pink Ladies side of 'blueberry' Bullock, 'cherry' Church, 'blackberry' Booth, 'date' Dang, 'clementine' Clancy and 'apple' Arnold won a cliff-hanger match over 'star apple' Schumacher's Strawberries side of 'lemon' Lynch, 'wolfberry' Wilkinson, 'huckleberry' Hotham, 'wineberry' Welsh, 'melonhack' Meares and 'honey crisp' Honeyman nine sets to seven, 74 games to 73.
No doubt the star players in this match were James 'cherry' Church and Adrian 'huckleberry' Hotham.
They were the only two players of the 14 to take to the court to win each of their four sets.
Former open singles and doubles champion Church looked quite relaxed and totally focused, playing some very entertaining tennis to wow the crowd.
Church's 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 sets wins are a true indication he is the danger player and one to watch in his up and coming matches.
Former assistant coach at the Eglinton Tennis Academy and the club's open doubles champion, Church made a brilliant start to his return competition.
Now back at Eglinton after a few years' absence, Church is looking forward to teaming up with his arch rival John 'blueberry' Bullock in this competition.
Even though in the losing side, Hotham again showed his true colours on the court by playing some exciting and truly inspirational tennis in his 6-1,6-2, 6-3, 7-5 set wins.
Eglinton's most improved player, Hotham produces his best tennis when he attacks the ball and is no doubt going to have the tall poppy players in panic mode.
Young gun Jake 'apple' Arnold showed fighting spirit for Team Pink Ladies, winning two sets 6-2, 6-3.
It is an indication to his opponents he is not to be underestimated in this competition.
The second match saw 'sugar apple' Schumacher's Team Honey side of 'desert lime' Dorman, 'hottentot' Honeyman, 'hackberry' Honeyman, 'tangerine' Tree and 'tangelo' Tari defeat 'tamarind' Tree's Team Bananas side of 'tamarillo' Tree, 'lychee' Lochie, 'mandarin' Moulds, 'tayberry' Tree and 'dewberry Deacon' 10 sets to four, 67 games to 48.
What a start to the winter competition, it just gets better and better at the biggest little club in the west.
Good hitting.
