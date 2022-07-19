Western Advocate

Tennis talk: Pink Ladies win a juicy winter thriller against Strawberries

By John Bullock
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:32am, first published July 19 2022 - 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK ON COURT: Taking part in the Eglinton winter competition are, from left, Rod Schumacher, Kathy Wilkinson, Andrew Tree and Jason Molkentin. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

THE first round of the Eglinton Tennis Club's Kelso Fruit Market winter competition was full of juicy play - there were crisp volleys, ripe baseline shots and a bunch of good returns - when it commenced on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.