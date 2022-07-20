Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldogs to host Dubbo Roolettes in top of the table Ferguson Cup clash

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:30am
CLASH OF THE TITANS: Bulldogs talent Sarah Colman finds a gap in the Roolettes' defensive line earlier this season. The Ferguson Cup frontrunners will meet again this Saturday. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

KEEPING lines of communication open, attacking as a unit, blitzing the enemy with speed - no, it's not military plan, that's how the Bathurst Bulldogs aim to take down Ferguson Cup rivals the Dubbo Roolettes.

