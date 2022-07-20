The stretch of Adelaide Street from the Tattersall's Hotel down to the north of the railway crossing will soon become a 40 km/h zone after Blayney Shire Council adopted the final Blayney Main Street Masterplan Concept during the July ordinary council meeting.
With an estimated cost of $10,751,052 the final design received no public submissions when the exhibition period closed on April 21.
With Adelaide Street and the Blayney Railway Station carpark being maintained by Transport for NSW, the agency has determined that the speed zones in what is known as the High Pedestrian Activity Area are to be set at 40 km/h.
Farm Lane between Ogilvy and Church Streets will also be reduced to 30km/h.
The Masterplan was funded under Round 7 of the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Program and with the plan now adopted by council, the search will now begin to find funding sources to pay for it all.
The idea is to push the pedestrians further up Church Street.- Director of Infrastructure Services Grant Baker
Blayney Mayor Scott Ferguson said that now that the plan has been adopted, the opportunity exists to break the project into smaller parts and identify those 'low hanging fruits' that can be achieved.
With planted pedestrian blisters creating a visual narrowing of Adelaide Street and upgraded disabled parking spots that come with new compliant pram ramps being a feature of the main block of Adelaide Street, TfNSW have made a point that any works made will need to ensure that plantings do not obstruct pedestrians and vehicles from sight.
In particular the plans have been tweaked to ensure that the sightlines near the railway intersection are maintained.
Of concern to councillor John Newstead is the design of the main intersection at Church Street which doesn't have a dedicated left turning lane to facilitate traffic flow onto Adelaide Street.
"When the B-doubles turn left onto Orange Road they swing out onto the other lane and the same when people are turning to go to Bathurst," he said.
"If there's a truck there wanting to turn right and there is no left turning lane it means that people could be stuck there for quite some time."
Director of Infrastructure Services Grant Baker said that the objective is to make the intersection as safe as possible for pedestrians.
"The idea is to push the pedestrians further up Church Street when they cross so that they are not looking back over their shoulder at the vehicles on the highway," he said.
"If you're going to put in a left turn dedicated lane, it can be done, and it's an option if you move the crossing point for pedestrians further up. That would involve things like putting in fences to direct pedestrians to the appropriate safe spot."
Cr Ferguson acknowledged that work needs to be done on that intersection.
"There is a lot of design work that needs to be done before that intersection is to be changed," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
