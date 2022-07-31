Western Advocate
Our People

Ray White Emms Mooney's Andrew Crauford to participate in Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
Updated July 31 2022 - 5:42am, first published 3:30am
Ray White Emms Mooney Bathurst's Andrew Crauford will be taking part in this year's Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer. Picture: Chris Seabrook

While he can confidently say he has "zero dancing experience" local real estate agent Andrew Crauford's participation in this year's Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event goes far beyond stepping outside his personal comfort zone.

Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

