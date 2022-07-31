While he can confidently say he has "zero dancing experience" local real estate agent Andrew Crauford's participation in this year's Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event goes far beyond stepping outside his personal comfort zone.
With so many cancer patients across the region battling discomfort on a daily basis, Mr Crauford, who works at Ray White Emms Mooney Bathurst, said he wants his campaign to represent the multifaceted nature of bravery.
"I'm putting myself out of my comfort zone because so many people are out of their comfort zone all day, every day undergoing cancer treatment," he said.
Mr Crauford knows first-hand how Cancer Council NSW helps local people and their families, as his own mother is currently receiving treatment.
"My mum's going through a bit of a journey with pancreatic cancer, so it's fairly sensitive for me at the moment," he said.
"The Cancer Council has been exceptional in supporting my mum, so I want to give back as much as I can."
Mr Crauford has commenced his dance lessons with JLD Dance Studio but said he's staying tight lipped on his routine until the gala event, which will be held at Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, September 17.
"I've had a few sessions already, but I'm keeping the routine a secret," he said.
"My wife doesn't even know, and I figure if I don't tell anyone, there's no way to build expectations, so it's better to keep it as a surprise."
Mr Crauford has already raised more than $3000 towards NSW Cancer Council, and said he's in the process of planning further fundraising initiatives.
"It's all about getting out in the community and talking to people and business owners, so I'm hoping to reach out to as many as possible," he said.
"I'd like to reach $5000 before the event, and the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer organisers deserve to be congratulated for putting this event on each year."
For more information or to donate to Mr Crauford's campaign, visit the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer website.
