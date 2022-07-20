Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldogs prop Bailey Warren captains the NSW Country Cockatoos Colts

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:11am, first published July 20 2022 - 8:47pm
HISTORY REPEATS: Bailey Warren (left) has been named captain of this year's NSW Country Colts side. It is something that fellow Bathurst Bulldog Peter Fitzsimmons (top right) did in 2012, while Bailey's father Andrew (bottom right) played with the Cookatoos colts in 2000.

TEN years ago Peter Fitzsimmons was full of pride when he was given the honour of captaining the NSW Country Colts, now he's full of pride again as another Bathurst Bulldogs has done the same.

