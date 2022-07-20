TEN years ago Peter Fitzsimmons was full of pride when he was given the honour of captaining the NSW Country Colts, now he's full of pride again as another Bathurst Bulldogs has done the same.
On Wednesday afternoon at Eagles Rugby Club in Southport, Queensland, Bathurst Bulldogs prop Bailey Warren ran out onto the field as captain of the under 19 NSW Country Cockatoos.
While rivals the Queensland Heeler Pups played smarter rugby in the windy conditions to come away with a 34-7 win, Warren produced his typical hard-working performance.
He took tough carries, he was busy at the breakdown and tried to lead by example in defence.
"We played well, it was just they were the better team on the day," Warren conceded.
"The first half they were just kicking to corners, it was pretty tough what they were doing to us, making us run. Then the second half we just didn't get the ball.
"They played to the corners and then it was just hard running really. Then they just broke the line, got tips, got everything, they were playing like Fiji essentially, they were just off-loading running the ball. They played really well, we just didn't match them today."
Though unable to win in his debut as Country Colts captain, the match was a moment which highlights the progress and talent of the young prop.
It's the second year in a row he's earned Cockatoos colts selection and comes after he captain the Central West Blue Bulls colts to glory at the NSW Country Championships.
It reminds Fitzsimmons, skipper of the Bathurst Bulldogs first XV, of a path he took a decade ago.
"I'm heaps proud of him, it's very good, I have been telling him not to be too successful because the last captain of Country Colts was me, the last captain from Bulldogs," Fitzsimmons laughed.
"I don't want him to win too many games because we didn't win many, but nah, I enjoy having a joke with him.
"When he was captaining Central West, I said to him 'Now you can't win the final, because I captained Central West under 20s and we didn't win the final, so you can't win the final.'
"But then his side went and won the final - it was like 'What are you doing to me mate?."
Though he enjoys ribbing Warren, Fitzsimmons is delighted to see him impressing on the representative stage.
But as he explained, it's about more than just seeing a fellow Bulldog do well.
It's because Fitzsimmons remembers the guidance that Bailey's father Andrew Warren - who played NSW Country Colts in 2000 - offered when he was rising through the ranks.
"When I first debuted for Bulldogs, Bailey's Dad was my prop, I was at hooker and he was my prop. He was the Central West prop, so as a young kid playing with him I looked up to him," Fitzsimmons said.
"Now he's [Bailey] coming into first grade, so his son has debuted with me as the older one. It's really good to see."
Warren and his NSW Country team-mates will get another shot against Queensland Country on Friday as they round out the two-game series.
Though joking he doesn't want Warren to win, Fitzsimmons no doubt has his fingers crossed it will be a Cockatoos victory.
