THE assassins are gathering, but don't worry because Bathurst Bulldogs have plans for their own surprise attack.
With four rounds remaining until the start of this year's Blowes Cup finals series, Bathurst Bulldogs are in a strong position to claim a top two spot.
Bulldogs sit one point behind current leaders Cowra and there's a 15-point gap back to Orange Emus.
But Emus, Dubbo Kangaroos and Forbes Platypi are all fighting for a finals spot and Bulldogs captain Peter Fitzsimmons knows that makes them dangerous.
"I look at it that there are a few assassins down there and they're looking to take out the top teams to try and claim that spot because all of them could grab it," he said.
"They're looking to take out whatever team is in front of them ... so there are some real dangers for us."
This Saturday the potential assassin comes in the form of the currently fourth-placed Kangaroos.
Bulldogs have won both prior clashes with the Dubbo side this season - 25-12 and 32-28 - but the close nature of those games means the Bathurst side is wary.
It's part of the reason why Bulldogs first XV co-coaches Dean Oxley and Chris Plunkett know they have to mix things up.
"We're not looking too far ahead, but we've sort of had a plan to improve our game plan," Fitzsimmons said.
"We know we have to change things up for finals, we know we just can't play the same kind of footy or other teams will take a huge step forward in the finals and just leave you behind.
"So we've got to adapt."
Bulldogs' most recent match - there was a general bye last Saturday - was a 28-13 win over Emus at Endeavour Oval.
Fitzsimmons did not play, but he liked what he saw from the sideline. It's the sort of rugby he hopes he and his team-mates can produce against Dubbo.
"The Emus game looked awesome. it was great the way the boys played when I was up there watching, but other than that game, we haven't sort of given a full effort," he said.
"We've had some holes this year, it hasn't clicked, and there are limited games left to get it to where we need to be successful in finals. You have to build for finals."
Fitzsimmons slots back into Bulldogs' front row for the match against Dubbo, replacing Bailey Warren who is on duty with the NSW Country Cockatoos.
The Bulldogs will take on the Roos from 3.15pm Saturday afternoon at Ashwood Park.
