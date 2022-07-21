THERE was a moment when it was feared CSU centre Campbell Morris had suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, but he's opted to 'suck it up' and play on in hopes of New Holland Cup glory.
His CSU team-mates are mighty glad he's made that choice.
Prior to season 2022 Morris had played a couple of games for CSU, but this year he's committed to the cause and provided them with an excellent option at #12.
He's added starch to the defence, he's pilfered plenty of ball and he's punched holes in opposition lines.
Oh and he's sucking it up for the good of the students as well.
"It's a reoccurring injury, I've done it about a dozen times since high school. I've just got to suck it up I reckon and just get to the end of the season," he said of his shoulder injury.
"I tape it up and it feels a lot better. I did it again last weekend but then I just had some pain killers and came back on and it was all good. The adrenalin kind of carried me for the last half an hour of the game."
While Campbell is new to CSU's full-time playing ranks this season, he's got plenty of rugby experience. Much of it came at Bathurst Bulldogs.
"I've played union all my life. At high school I played for All Saints', I played juniors for Bathurst Bulldogs and then I played two or three years of colts after coming out of school for Bulldogs as well," he said.
"I came to CSU just for a bit of a culture change. It's nice to hang around blokes that are a bit closer to my age and in it for the fun. They like to play a good bit of footy, but also like to have a few beers afterwards, they don't have a bunch of kids.
"I love it, I wouldn't play anywhere else now."
This Saturday the mission for Morris and his team-mates is to try and bring down New Holland Cup competition leaders the Dubbo Rhinos.
The Rhinos have had the goods over CSU so far this season - beating them 40-0 at Apex Oval then 29-20 at University Oval.
But Morris is confident this match can be a different story.
"We played them away in week one of the season and we got a bit of a shock by the size and ferocity of what we call the Fiji international team, the Dubbo Rhinos," he said.
"But the last time we played them, we played really good as a group. Everyone in our team knows their roles pretty well and I think that will help us this weekend, everyone doing their jobs and executing them.
"My role is to take lots of crash balls and get a few pilfers up in the middle and lock down defence and then let our fast outside backs do their jobs, that's where we score most of our points."
CSU is currently sitting fourth on the ladder, but if it is able to upset the Rhinos it would demonstrate it is a contender.
Certainly Morris feels that things are starting to come together well and CSU has the potential to win the competition.
"Our general fitness and our attitude on the pitch and even at training, everyone is dialled in, everyone is ready to go, everyone is ready for finals footy," he said.
"We just need to get over those last couple of humps before we get there. We're keen to do it, we're keen for a premiership."
Saturday's New Holland Cup match between CSU and Dubbo Rhinos will be played under lights at University Oval with kick-off at 5.45pm.
