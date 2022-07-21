Western Advocate


CSU centre Campbell Morris is eager to rip into New Holland Cup rivals Dubbo Rhinos

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 22 2022 - 3:19am, first published July 21 2022 - 4:00am
COMING THROUGH: CSU centre Campbell Morris busts open Narromine's defence last Saturday. He's aiming to do the same against Rhinos. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

THERE was a moment when it was feared CSU centre Campbell Morris had suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, but he's opted to 'suck it up' and play on in hopes of New Holland Cup glory.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

