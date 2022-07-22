Over 300 people honoured the Sisters of Saint Joseph last weekend, as they congregated together to celebrate 150 years since the Josephites arrived in Perthville.
There was a sesquicentenary Mass followed by lunch and the launch of an app to mark the historic event.
The Sisters were very grateful to everyone who celebrated with them and helped make the day a great success.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the event.
