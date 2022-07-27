Interagency | Children always come first at Interrelate

INTERRELATE'S Children's Contact Service helps children build positive relationships with separated family members they don't live with.
It's a safe, neutral space for children to spend time with parents, grandparents, and other extended family members.
Advertisement
Rachel Prior is the co-ordinator of CCS at Interrelate Orange.
"Our experienced staff help families build positive relationships, identifying and working towards achieving agreed goals," she said.
The CCS is a government subsidised, short-term service.
It supports families to connect and move towards self-managed visits after a safe and respectful relationship has been established between the child(ren) and family member.
Some families might be following court orders, they might be referred by another agency, or refer themselves.
Visits usually take place at the Orange office, although outreach supervision may be negotiated for some clients.
The centre has two contact rooms with toys and books, and a large yard with a sandpit and play equipment.
There's also a kitchen and a barbecue where families can share simple meals.
Rachel says the best thing about CCS is helping children maintain connections with family.
"That's vital for a child's sense-of-self and who they are in the world. At times when family conflict can interfere with that, CCS provides a safe space to maintain relationships," she said.
"It's a privilege to witness the joy of a child greeting a parent they haven't seen for some time."
Call 6863 3650 to find out more about the Orange Children's Contact Service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.