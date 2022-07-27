Bathurst residents living with a disability are invited to put on their dancing shoes and enjoy a night out at an upcoming social event.
'Blended: A social night for all people living with a disability' has been organised by Enhancing Abilities Support Services owner Lana George, with the hope of creating an event that brings people together.
The social night will be held on August 19 at The Greens on William, and is completely free for all attending.
The event is also open to people living with a disability who aren't involved with a service provider.
"I feel like there isn't a great deal in Bathurst for people with a disability to go to that's outside of their normal regime," Ms George said.
"They never get the opportunity, other than the Winter Festival, to meet people that they normally wouldn't get the opportunity to meet."
One Bathurst resident eagerly awaiting the social event is Enhancing Abilities Support Services client Phoebe Said.
Ms Said came up with the name 'Blended' for the event and has already organised her outfit for the night.
"I was struggling to come up with a name and I asked Phoebe what she thought," Ms George said.
"She ended up sending through four or five different options."
Everyone will receive three drink vouchers on arrival and finger food will be supplied throughout the night.
Utter Entertainment will provide the music and a fun atmosphere for everyone to enjoy, while The Greens on William have kindly donated the use of their venue.
The night will commence at 6pm and run for three hours.
Ms George said she hopes it will become a monthly event, giving people with a disability and service providers a chance to mingle and have some fun.
"Depending on the response we get, we're hoping for it to be a monthly thing," she said.
"With the idea that in summer we can offer lawn bowls and other things.
"We might host themed nights so people have something to look forward to."
While the event is free, those wanting to attend are required to register for catering purposes.
People can register via the Greens on William website or by emailing Enhancing Abilities.
Registrations are needed by Friday, August 12, and Ms George encourages everyone to join the fun.
