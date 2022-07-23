Western Advocate

Our addiction to plastic isn't fantastic and we need to make a change | Eco News

By Bob Hill
July 23 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

HUMANS are a funny species. We invent a useful product like plastic but fail to control it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.