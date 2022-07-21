Western Advocate
Good News

A government grant will see improvements made to 20 Bathurst bus shelters

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole welcome the $47,000 grant to upgrade bus stop shelters. Picture: Amy Rees

Bus stops in and around Bathurst are set to receive significant upgrades following a grant from the NSW Government.

