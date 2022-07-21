Bus stops in and around Bathurst are set to receive significant upgrades following a grant from the NSW Government.
A total of 20 bus stops in the region will see improvements which will include; guide rails, tactile ground surface indicators and lighting, improved kerbside access and some shelters will be completely reconstructed.
Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor said the $47,000 grant is greatly appreciated and will help make the bus stops more accessible for residents.
"It's a great initiative and we really thank the State Government for supplying this grant," Cr Taylor said.
"It's not just in the CBD but also the surrounding areas. We've got Eglinton, Kelso, West Bathurst, so it's just terrific that we can improve the accessibility to all these bus shelters."
The funding is part of the NSW Government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme, which aims to provide accessible public transport infrastructure across the state.
Not only will the upgrades provide the regularly used facilities with a facelift, but it will make the bus stops safer for residents waiting for transport.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said safety is an important aspect of the upgrades.
"Safety is absolutely important because we want these bus shelters to be available for everyone," Mr Toole said.
"People who are mobile, people who are less mobile, people in wheelchairs, people who have a disability, we want everyone to be able to access these bus shelters and this investment is going to ensure that the improvements we see in these facilities are there for everyone."
The scheme provides subsidies to support constructing or upgrading bus stop facilities across regional NSW, and saw 44 grant applications made by regional councils, community groups and schools across the state.
The latest round of grants saw the NSW Government invest over $2.1 million.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it shows the government's commitment to providing accessible and safe transport infrastructure to the residents of NSW.
