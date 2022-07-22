BATHURST Panthers might be down on firepower for this Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership game away to Dubbo Macquarie Raiders but the long-term picture for the club is more positive than what it was a week ago.
The team did it tough in last round's 28 point loss to Mudgee Dragons and on top of that had several injury concerns to come out of it, which would be unfortunate at any point of the season but especially before facing a team looking to make it five wins on the trot.
Those injury issues aren't quite a severe as initially expected and player-coach Jake Betts is hopeful that his side can be fighting fit quicker than expected.
"Claude [Gordon] will miss this week but I don't think the hamstring is as bad as what we originally though so hopefully he'll be back for us next week. We won't rush him though, we'll just see how he goes," he said.
"McCoy's [White] head knock was pretty bad so he'll be out for two weeks. We will take our time there because we don't muck around with that sort of stuff.
"Jez [Jeremy Gordon] had his scans on the knee and they came back pretty good so he'll line up he looks good at training. He had fluid in the knee, and wasn't too sure at first what was going on, but it's looking clear.
"We were crossing everything coming into this week but considering how bad it originally looked we've done alright."
Macquarie have marked themselves as one of the form teams of the competition after wins against fellow high flyers Forbes Magpies and Orange CYMS in that stretch.
They've locked up a finals position but the same can't yet be said of Panthers.
The Bathurst men sit third on the Group 10 ladder but with only a three point buffer back to fifth-placed Orange Hawks there's work ahead.
With upcoming matches against Dubbo Macquarie and Orange CYMS there's a need for Panthers to bring their best to the table.
"I said to the boys that everything that could have gone wrong against Mudgee did go wrong for us. There were a few moments in the game that if they went a little differently then it could have been closer so I wasn't too disappointed to be honest," he said.
"Macquarie are really starting to hit their straps, from the outside looking in, and they've won four on the trot. They'll be tough over there but we've just got to worry about ourselves, and if we get back to playing our brand of footy we'll do okay."
This will be the third and final crossover match with a Group 11 side for the Panthers in the regular season.
Betts, from his Western Rams representative experience, knows what to expect from a handful of the Raiders danger men.
"Alex [Ronayne], their coach, Corey Cox and the Merritt boys [Blake and Jai] are all really handy footballers. We have to try and shut down those guys. Aka is a workhorse and he'll go all day. He keeps coming at you and you've got to be ready for that," he said.
"I think we can build on a few things. I think we haven't defensively shown the same effort as we did during the first half of the game against Mudgee, with the way we turned up for each other, and that's something we want to continue."
Kick-off at Apex Oval will be Saturday 1.15pm.
