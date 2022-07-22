FIRST it was a hamstring strain and then it was a bout of COVID-19 but now St Pat's halfback Blake Fitzpatrick is ready to get stuck into Peter McDonald Premiership action.
Fitzpatrick return to the Saints side for this Saturday's game at home to the Wellington Cowboys, where he and Pat's are looking to gain a foothold inside the Group 10 top four.
Pat's fared strongly against a depleted Cowra Magpies last round in Fitzpatrick's absence but his return will be very welcome against a Cowboys side who will be bolstered after finding their first win of the season.
Fitzpatrick's return allows the Saints to field their regular spine setup, with Hayden Bolam moving back to his preferred position at hooker.
The Saints halfback said results of late bode well for the team if they can maintain their trajectory.
"We've got some wind in our sails now. I think if we just continue to play our game and focus on taking it through the middle then we can go deep in the semis," Fitzpatrick said.
"If we can keep working it through the middle then it'll give the space for our outside backs to do the work. It's great to be back behind Haydo and our forwards because he just knows when to go. He's very handy."
Pat's have by far the most favourable run over the last three rounds of the regular season.
They face Wellington Cowboys and Lithgow Workies over the next two weeks - the two clubs at the bottom of their respective ladders - and then have a guaranteed two points in the last round with a bye.
But sometimes it's those sorts of scenarios that can make a team too relaxed.
Wellington also put on 38 points in their success over the Nyngan Tigers last weekend and they got within six points of Dubbo Macquarie before that.
Fitzpatrick said the club has to remain on alert against two teams who may no longer have finals chances but will still be hungry to play for pride.
"If we turn up then I think we'll knock them both over. Yeah, it's a dream run home but we can't get too ahead of ourselves," he said.
"We have played Workies down in Lithgow. They're solid through the middle but we did get the better of them down there. I haven't seen too much of Wellington though so they'll be a bit of a surprise packet.
"I've heard that if you let them get on a roll then they can be pretty difficult to stop. The goal's to prevent that.
"It's worked out pretty well for us because we've had a lot of the boys come back into the team from a couple of niggling injuries for the run home, so hopefully it all works out."
In other changes for the Saints, Tye Siakisoni moves into a starting role at centre, Jackson Vallis goes to the interchange due to Bolam's return to hooker and Luke Single makes his return from the bench.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
