Western Advocate
Comment

Peter Horwood and Peter Williams present Talking Newspaper on 2MCE-FM | Tuned In

By Graham Pascoe
July 22 2022 - 11:00pm
DYNAMIC DUO: Peter Horwood and Peter Williams present together.

IF two fellow volunteers with the same given name are in the 2MCE-FM studio sharing the presentation of a program, how would you distinguish them for the benefit of listeners?

Local News

