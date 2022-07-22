IF two fellow volunteers with the same given name are in the 2MCE-FM studio sharing the presentation of a program, how would you distinguish them for the benefit of listeners?
That's the question which confronted Peter Horwood when Peter Williams became his co-presenter on 2MCE's Thursday Talking Newspaper program.
Peter Horwood had joined the 2MCE family with experience in community radio in Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
He quickly fitted into the Talking Newspaper slot, reading with Sharon and Kerry, whom I introduced in Tuned In last October.
Peter Williams joined him in the studio about a year ago, as a young CSU student in the Bachelor of Communication course.
Peter Horwood came up with the idea of identifying himself as "Peter the Elder" and his partner as "Peter the Younger".
As a regular listener to the program, I reckon it's a good way of adding some flavour to the hour.
Peter the Younger has always lived in Bathurst, so he reads from the Western Advocate and Peter the Elder from the Central Western Daily.
Both Peters relish the opportunity to inform listeners of local news and events via the long-running Talking Newspaper program, which began in 1978 and is supported by the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
For Peter the Younger, his participation has excited him about possible careers after graduation and boosted his confidence to take the plunge to expand his horizons.
Like most of 2MCE's volunteers, they have other interests.
Peter Horwood professes enthusiasm for bridge, chess, racing and pool, while Peter Williams has tried his hand at writing for both narrative and news stories.
