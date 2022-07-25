Western Advocate
Councillor Andrew Smith calls for more heritage train rides in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 25 2022 - 3:00am
Susan Hunt, Barry Kelly, Vicky Haak and Neil McFarlane aboard the Beyer Garratt 6029 when it was in Bathurst over the June long weekend. Photos: SAM BOLT

COUNCILLOR Andrew Smith wants to see more historic train visits to Bathurst after the June long weekend injected more than $700,000 into the local economy.

