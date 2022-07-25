COUNCILLOR Andrew Smith wants to see more historic train visits to Bathurst after the June long weekend injected more than $700,000 into the local economy.
A new report from Bathurst Regional Council details the success of the long weekend activities.
Advertisement
The weekend was marked with a visit from the Beyer Garratt 6029 steam engine in partnership with Transport Heritage NSW (THNSW) and the Bathurst Rail Museum.
Schools were able to ride the train on Friday, June 10, with 333 students taking advantage of the opportunity.
Students from O'Connell, Perthville and Rockley schools also had a guided tour through the rail museum while in the area.
When the train rides became available to the general public over the following three days, a total of 3500 people signed up, making the rides a sell-out.
Locals and visitors from Sydney, Parkes, Orange, Dubbo, Albury and southeast Queensland were among the people that visited Bathurst just for the event.
Museums across Bathurst saw an increase in visitation, resulting in a 14 per cent increase in income on the same time in 2021.
Council has used the id economic event calculator tool to measure the economic benefit to the Bathurst region over the long weekend, which estimated the total benefit to the economy was $779,316.
Plans are under way to hold the event again over the 2023 June long weekend, but Cr Smith thinks the historic train visits should be more frequent.
At the July 20 council meeting, he asked the director of Cultural and Community Services, Alan Cattermole, about the possibility of having these kind of train rides twice a year.
"I'm obviously aware there's a massive culture and demand out there for train rides and it really reflects what the [Bathurst Rail Museum] is about," he said.
Mr Cattermole didn't dismiss the idea in his response, but noted that it could be a financial risk to council.
"We'll be attempting to do a twice a year program. That does take a financial risk that people aren't going to buy tickets if we oversaturate the market, but we'll take your comments on board," he said.
He also said that council was in the hands of THNSW when it comes to bringing steam locomotives to Bathurst.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.