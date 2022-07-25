Western Advocate
Have Your Say

As interest rates rise, what does 2021 Census say about Bathurst's mortgage-holders?

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 25 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As interest rates rise, what does Census say about Bathurst's mortgage comfort?

THE recently released results of last year's Census provide some clues as to how Bathurst will handle a series of rises in mortgage interest rates.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.