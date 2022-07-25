As interest rates rise, what does Census say about Bathurst's mortgage comfort?

THE recently released results of last year's Census provide some clues as to how Bathurst will handle a series of rises in mortgage interest rates.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points (to 1.35 per cent) at its July meeting was the third increase in three months.
Advertisement
There is speculation from ANZ that the cash rate might more than double to 3.35 per cent by November, adding significantly to variable rate mortgage holders' monthly repayments.
The 2016 Census showed the 2795 postcode had a median mortgage repayment of $1668 and 94.3 per cent of households were paying less than 30 per cent of their household income into their mortgage repayments.
Just 5.7 per cent of households had mortgage repayments that were 30 per cent or more of their household income.
Fast forward to the 2021 Census results and the median mortgage repayment was $1733 - up only $65 (or 3.89 per cent) in five years.
The number of households with mortgage repayments requiring more than 30 per cent of their household income, however, was 10.9 per cent - almost double the figure in 2016.
And it might be more because there were 647 households where the Census documents were filled out in such a way where it couldn't be determined how much of their household income was going to the mortgage.
As well, the Census figures taken last year would not have captured some of the more dramatic recent changes in the real estate market in the city.
It was reported in May, for example, that Central West (which includes Bathurst) house values had grown 4.4 per cent for the quarter and 31.5 per cent in the past year.
The 2021 Census showed 34.3 per cent of private dwellings in the 2795 postcode were owned outright, 33.1 per cent were owned with a mortgage and 29.7 per cent were rented.
The 2795 postcode has a higher percentage of private dwellings owned outright than NSW (31.5 per cent) and Australia (31 per cent).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.