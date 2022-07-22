Western Advocate
Eglinton Eels Rugby League Club to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 22 2022 - 2:30am
ALL DRESSED UP: Eglinton committee members and players will don pink this Saturday to raise money for breast cancer research and treatment. Photo: ALEXANDER GRANT

THEY sport the blue and gold but this Saturday the Eglinton Eels Rugby League Club will be adding a little bit of pink to their wardrobe to help raise money for Breast Cancer Network Australia.

