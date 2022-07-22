THEY sport the blue and gold but this Saturday the Eglinton Eels Rugby League Club will be adding a little bit of pink to their wardrobe to help raise money for Breast Cancer Network Australia.
Cubis Park will be a hive of activity with a cake stall, raffles and a best dressed competition taking place while players don pink socks for their matches.
It will be a big day on-field as well, as every single Eglinton team enjoys the opportunity to play at home.
Eglinton committee member Lauren Thomas said the club are excited to see a sea of pink this Saturday to support a great cause.
"We've had a lot of people affected by breast cancer, whether it's been as a patient themselves or their family involved, so it's great to be able to give back to the community, especially when it comes to such a worthwhile cause," she said.
"We did attempt to have this day last year but COVID stopped that so we're very excited to have it. A lot has gone into it and we've had so many community and club members pitch in."
Thomas said it's been fantastic to see such widespread support from club members and players to make a contribution on the day, in some form or another.
"We've got all the pink socks, we're having a best dressed competition, a good old fashioned bake sale. Lots of club members have made cakes, cookies, toffees, slices, banana breads, you name it," she said.
"We've seen lots of pledges from people to chip in, whether it's manning the tent itself, canteen duties or doing the raffle.
"The raffle will have a meat tray and there's also a couple of balls signed by Alfie Langer, so if there's any Brisbane or Queensland supporters it's well worth the spend.
"It's all about raising awareness and funds for something that hits very close to us, so we're hoping to paint Ego pink to give back to a community that gives a lot to us."
Eglinton Eels have already raised just shy of $4,000 prior to the weekend and will be sure to add greatly to that tally over the course of the morning.
This Saturday's on-field action starts from 9am.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
