Western Advocate
Our History

A look at the Bathurst Migrant Camp on Limekilns Road | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands lived in a self-contained town that sprang up just outside our city

THIS week's image from the past is a registered letter. The letter (R - 4669) was posted at the Bathurst Migrant Camp on Limekilns Road on January 26, 1950 to M.S. Quinlin, Director, on the corner of Barrack and York streets in Sydney, by Majka Larissa, 181 Rocket Street. 

The letter had the usual two-and-a-halfpenny stamp (21/2d) postage applied plus the extra sixpenny (6d) stamp for the payment of the registration of this letter. The letter arrived the following day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.