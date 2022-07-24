Thousands lived in a self-contained town that sprang up just outside our city

In 1948, the site of the World War Two army camp was made over to be a reception centre for displaced persons from Europe. Men, women and children from the Baltic states were among the first to arrive and these strangers in our midst were given the composite title of Balts, which stuck for a while, ignoring the presence also of Czechs, Poles, Austrians, Hungarians, Dutch, Jugo-slave of all persuasions, Ukrainians, and even a few Germans.

