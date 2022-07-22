WESTERN Premier League leaders Panorama FC had given up just 10 goals all season heading into Thursday night's catch-up clash with Parkes Cobras but by the end of the game they watched that total balloon by 60 per cent.
Panorama always knew the mid-week contest away to Cobras was going to be a challenge but the 6-3 scoreline against them came as a massive shock, unfolding on the back of a poor defensive performance against a Parkes team fighting hard for their finals future.
They now have to turn things around in a hurry as they get set to travel for Saturday's regularly-scheduled meeting against Mudgee Wolves.
The start to Thursday's match was a wild one, with three goals coming inside the first 12 minutes.
Parkes' Alec Bateson opened the scoring in the fifth minute when his shot fight a tight angle rocketed into the top of the Panorama net, and the lead was doubled just three minutes later when Mitch Hutchings capitalised on a defensive error.
Panorama got back within one when Will Fitzpatrick got on the end of a free kick from Steve Long.
The third goal from Parkes saw Hutchings finish off an excellent piece of first-touch passing from the Cobras out of their own half, leaving Panorama with plenty to do to avoid just their second loss of the season.
Instead, it only got worse for the visitors when Hutchings completed his hat trick before the half-time whistle, latching on to the end of a long through ball and cutting right to avoid the dive of Panorama goalkeeper Chris Davis.
Parkes put the result beyond doubt shortly after the resumption of play with goals to Brent Tucker and Bateson.
Tucker cut off an attempted pass out of the backfield to score a one-on-one with Davis before Bateson really put the boot in - figuratively and literally - with a half volley rocket into the right side of the Panorama net.
Panorama's Jaiden Culbert added a little respectability to the scoreboard with two consolation efforts.
His first came from a break down the right wing while his second effort was a well-directed effort over the Parkes defence after he'd caught their backline off guard.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said the way the team brought the ball out of the back wasn't up to standard.
"You turn over the ball in bad areas you're going to get punished. When you've got two blokes like Alec Bateson and Mitch Hutchings in a side they're going to take opportunities when they come around," he said.
"The Parkes side that plays at Parkes are a totally different kettle of fish, but that's no excuse for how we performed. When you're trying to play out from the back and you're pushing guys beyond the lines and you don't play the ball through those lines then you get punished.
"We're just dwelling on the ball too long and making poor pass selections, plus the intensity of the Parkes boys was just better than us. They wanted it more. There are a heap of different things you could put it down to ... but it's one of those ones you've got to write off and move past."
It's a wild turnaround from the previous contest between the teams. On that occasion Panorama claimed a 5-1 victory at Proctor Park.
The Goats now look to get things back on track against a Wolves side who accounted for Parkes 3-1 in their latest game.
"Since the start of the year I've always said that anyone can knock anyone over in this competition," Guihot said.
"No-one would have expected Spurs would go to Waratahs and beat them 3-2, and you wouldn't have expected Barnies to lose to Lithgow 2-1. Everyone has to turn up ready to fight for their spot.
"Now we're only hovering three points above the next teams and we need to turn up fired up on Saturday because the others behind us will be hungry to catch up."
Jared Portegies comes back into the Panorama squad for Saturday's game with Mudgee.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
