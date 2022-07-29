Western Advocate
Good News

The Bathurst Cleaning Company continues to thrive a year on from launch

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 29 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham with The Bathurst Cleaning Company manager Stephen Harper. Picture: Sam Bolt

A year since it launched, The Bathurst Cleaning Company is continuing to provide life-changing employment experience for people with a disability.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.