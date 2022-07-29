A year since it launched, The Bathurst Cleaning Company is continuing to provide life-changing employment experience for people with a disability.
The cleaning company, operating as a Vivability enterprise, employs 11 people with a disability to carry out a wide range of cleaning duties at select businesses and venues across the Bathurst region.
Advertisement
With plenty of room to grow, the cleaning company hopes to continue its upward trajectory over the next 12 months.
Bathurst Cleaning Company manager Stephen Harper said it's been inspiring to see the workers grow into their roles.
"They've all grown in different ways, and it's been an absolute pleasure to help grow their capabilities as employees," Mr Harper said.
"Aidan, one of our workers, was very shy and introverted when he first started with us, but he's really come out of his shell, which is just one example of how this job is helping transform lives, and our business clients are certainly receptive of their efforts."
Mr Harper said the venture has also helped the workers build relationships with other businesses in the local community.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"The whole idea of the service is to both build relationships with local organisations and offer cleaning services of a high standard," he said.
"It's been a very successful venture, with 11 businesses among our regular clients, as well as domestic work and one-off car detailing jobs."
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham said the cleaning company has provided another key outlet for Vivability clients to gain essential work experience and build their employment credentials.
"They're learning new skills, interacting more with local people and are gaining financial security and independence, all of which are essential to how Vivability enriches the lives of people with a disability," Mr Packham said.
"We're very lucky to have brought Stephen on board to steer the ship, and are looking to expand the service with a new relief manager, with a view to eventually run multiple cleaning teams.
"Enquiries are coming in weekly from local businesses wishing to engage the service for cleaning works, and we've received positive feedback from organisations on the book that they've never seen their facilities cleaner."
For more information on The Bathurst Cleaning Company, visit vivability.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.