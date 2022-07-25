SILENCE reigned in the gym at St Philomena's on Friday as students from around the region pondered their next move.
The occasion was the Western Region Junior Chess Championships for primary students and the prize on offer was the chance to represent the region at the championships' next level.
St Phil's chess co-ordinator Shane Hanley, a long-time player himself, said an increase in the sport's popularity was obvious.
"Chess is certainly starting to grow again and I think it's down to the fact that parents realise that it gives your child a chance to concentrate for a period of time in a world where there are all these devices," he said.
"It's a very strategic game.
"Just here at St Phil's, we've got nearly 80 kids playing chess."
There were around 60 kids - from the host school, Assumption, Holy Family, Scots All Saints, O'Connell Public and Perthville Public - at St Phil's on Friday for the one-day round robin tournament.
"We did have another school coming from Lue, out near Mudgee, but they've gone to Canberra this week," Mr Hanley said.
"Scots All Saints came back in it this year; they've been absent for a few years."
He said there was plenty of research to show the benefits of chess in terms of "concentration for other subject areas".
"And parents actually say to you, in what other aspect do they sit there for 15 minutes or a half hour and concentrate and strategise that they've not got a device in their hands," he said.
Mr Hanley - who learnt the game, aged five, from his father - started the one-day tournament for local students many years ago.
"It was a Sunday afternoon at Bathurst Public. I mustered four kids who could play and from that it's grown," he said. "It's still going."
Jackson Munns and Evan Goldsmith from Scots All Saints College were two of the participants at Friday's tournament.
They said they'd each been playing the game for about four months.
Asked what they liked about chess, Evan said it was the fact there was a lot of strategy required, while Jackson said it was "just a really fun game".
