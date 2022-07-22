BATHURST '75 begin a wild week of Western Premier League action this Saturday when they play host to Barnstoneworth United at Proctor Park.
It will be the first of three games '75 will be playing in the space of a week, with a catch-up match with Orange Waratahs FC to play on Thursday and their regular fixture away to Lithgow Workmen's FC on the Saturday.
Advertisement
Despite their unbeaten status '75 find themselves in fifth spot in the ladder, albeit with two games in hand against the two teams ahead of them - Barnstoneworth and Dubbo Bulls.
The three-game stretch will be both a test of the Bathurst squad's fitness and also whether they can start converting more of their close matches into victories.
Bathurst '75 picked up one of their six draws this season in their latest match, a 2-all result with Bulls, and earned the point with a goal in the dying stages.
Barnies travel to Bathurst off a 6-1 thumping of Dubbo Macquarie FC but prior to that they suffered a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of Lithgow.
That ended Barnies' 11-game unbeaten stretch which went back to round two.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford isn't reading too much into Barnies' result against Lithgow and expects the best version of the Orange side to turn up on Saturday.
"It's hard to say what might have happened in Lithgow. They can be strong at home, and Barnies could have had some players out, but it was a surprising result. Barnies dropped their first game but hadn't lost another game until that one," he said.
"They then played Dubbo Macquarie on a Tuesday in Orange and that result is probably what you might have expected, but I don't know what players Dubbo had available for that game. It's like that every weekend for most teams, where travelling teams don't have the same numbers.
"With Barnies and Waratahs losing and with Panorama having the bye it meant that no-one got too far ahead of us after our draw with Bulls.
"Those draws are killing us though. If we keep going on the same trajectory - so that's four wins and four draws from our last eight games - then we're probably not making that top two."
The previous '75-Barnies fixture ended as a 1-all draw at Jack Brabham Park in May.
A victory for '75 could send them right up to second spot on the table, depending on other results, but a tough Barnies squad stands ahead of them.
"They've got some ex-Western players in their environment and younger guys who have played through their youth system, and others who have been involved in the senior side of it. Plus, they're obviously playing with a lot of confidence at the moment," Comerford said.
"They were a team last year who were super competitive and they've got some great structures. It'll be a tough game. Hopefully we can match their intensity and manage our game better than what we have been doing."
Kick-off at Proctor Park is 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.