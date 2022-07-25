A Bathurst bridal gown designer has secured two wedding industry awards, showing residents they don't have to travel far to find their dream dress.
Leanne Hamilton was nervously awaiting the results on Tuesday, July 19, with the winners broadcasted via a virtual presentation.
Ms Hamilton was excited to hear her name announced as the winner of the bridal gown designer and bridal gown couture categories for the Central West region.
"Given COVID and what we're still currently dealing with, it is really lovely to have that validation for the hours you put in," she said.
This was the fifth consecutive year that Ms Hamilton had won bridal gown designer for the Central West region and her fourth year winning the bridal gown couture category.
Formally known as the Brides Choice Awards, the Wedding Industry Awards are based on how the businesses deal with clients on a daily basis.
Ms Hamilton said it's very important to her that every client enjoys their bridal experience and loves the end result - seeing themselves in their dream dress for the first time.
Having won the awards for the Central West region, Leanne Hamilton Couture will now go in the running to receive national recognition.
Last year Ms Hamilton secured the national bridal gown designer award for 2021 for the first time, and will find out in November whether she's taken the Australian title again.
"They have a really strict criteria and to take out the Australian title they have about 20 check points that you have to get ticked off," she said.
"It's how you deal with your clients. They'll send in a secret shopper, call you, email you, they want to know how you're conducting everyday with everyone."
Ms Hamilton said she is always striving to do better where she can.
Providing quality service in all facets of the business is very important to her, and receiving the awards provides further encouragement to improve where possible.
"Obviously I'm passionate about what I get to do, I love my job it's a joy to do," she said.
"To have that recognition, not just in our region but for NSW and then to take the Australian title, it's a really big deal."
Ms Hamilton is also nominated in the Australian Bridal Industry Awards (ABIA) which will be announced later in the year.
