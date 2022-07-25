Western Advocate
Good News

Leanne Hamilton Couture secures two Central West Wedding Industry Awards

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:30am
Leanne Hamilton with her 2021 awards as she waits for her 2022 Wedding Industry Awards trophies to arrive. Picture: Amy Rees

A Bathurst bridal gown designer has secured two wedding industry awards, showing residents they don't have to travel far to find their dream dress.

