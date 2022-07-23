We can't afford to get the big calls incorrect

THE wrangling, in the lead-up to this week's Bathurst Regional Council meeting, over the future predicted population of Bathurst might seem to some to be an abstract argument over competing crystal balls.
In the end, does it really matter if the NSW Government is working off a projection of 50,000 for this local government area by 2041? Or of 57,000, 58,000 or 59,000?
Advertisement
Given previous population predictions have proved inaccurate, what's the use in arguing over a figure for a date that's still decades away?
Well, as Bathurst Regional councillor Warren Aubin has reminded us, it does matter.
Cr Aubin has used the example of our hospital - built for a population that we exceeded many years ago and now in need of a $200 million redevelopment - to make his point.
But the point could be made in other ways: on roads, land releases, water security, density in and around the CBD.
As has been made clear with our hospital, Bathurst's big infrastructure items need to be built for the future, not the present. And it's hard to know what you're expecting the future to hold if you don't have a population figure in mind.
Bathurst is facing big decisions on everything from how to prepare for the next inevitable drought to whether or not to build a third Macquarie River crossing to how to find the right balance between urban sprawl and greater density and the only way to approach these decisions is to know what sort of city we are expecting to become.
Is our preference for the Great Western Highway to continue running through the middle of Bathurst? Do we want a multi-storey car park in the CBD? Has our attitude to the proposed Second Circuit changed?
A city with Bathurst's long track record of population increases can always grow into oversized infrastructure if we tie ourselves to a position or manage to secure government funding for a city-shaping project that proves to be ahead of its time.
What is more difficult, and usually more expensive, is to build conservatively and find that the bones of our city - the major roads radiating out to our housing estates, the water in reserve for when the next dry times come, the parking for our CBD - are not able to accommodate the people living within that city.
There's nothing wrong with thinking big - that's what recent history tells us about our future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.