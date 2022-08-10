Not many people begin the path to their dream career at the age of four, but wedding gown designer Leanne Hamilton did.
From pestering her mum to show her the art of a sewing machine, to becoming a multi-award winning designer through her business Leanne Hamilton Couture, Ms Hamilton has certainly made her dream come true.
"20 years into the game and still loving it," she said.
"From year 11 I've got bridal magazines, I would pore over the details and loved the whole industry ... I loved all facets of it from such a young age."
Attending college in Sydney, Ms Hamilton already had clients who she was designing wedding dresses for.
After a few years working in the city, she returned to Bathurst and began humbly from the spare bedroom.
Then when she moved she built a studio to work from but that was strictly couture, nothing off the rack.
It wasn't until about nine years ago, when Ms Hamilton leased a shop in Keppel Street, that outside labels were introduced to her business.
After building up her collection and clientele, Ms Hamilton made the decision to purchase a premises across the road to run her business from, and she hasn't looked back since.
"I heard this place was for sale and took a really massive leap and bought the building," Ms Hamilton said.
"I have been here over five and a half years now and it was the best decision ever.
"It's a beautiful space to work out of and it's a testament to if you work hard and you're passionate you can chase your dreams and success will follow you."
Since owning her own premises at 68 Keppel Street business has continued to grow for Ms Hamilton.
She has won multiple awards, including 2021 Bridal Gown Designer of the year in the Australian Wedding Awards.
Being acknowledged at a national level was a thrill for Ms Hamilton.
"To have that recognition ... to take the Australian title, it's a really big deal," she said.
Ms Hamilton has also built up her own label, the Pret a Porta collection, and now stocks 38 of her own dresses in addition to other labels.
Customers can pick and choose different features of the dresses the be custom made for them specifically, or they can purchase what's there.
Ms Hamilton will be launching her label to other boutiques in Sydney at the end of August, and is really looking forward to this next venture.
"It's a massive leap and is something that terrifies me but I'm also equally really excited to show people my designs and what our clientele here love," she said.
What a journey it has been for Ms Hamilton, from a young girl who loved sewing to a successful business owner and designer.
Though a lot of people told her she wouldn't succeed and that it wasn't a viable career option, Ms Hamilton had a dream and worked hard to achieve it.
"My advice to anyone in any field is if you love it success does follow you. Obviously you have to work hard, this has come around from huge hours seven days a week, but I love it."
