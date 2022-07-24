IT was an improved performance from Panorama FC in Saturday's Western Premier League game against Mudgee Wolves compared to the previous round, but sadly for the Bathurst side it still came with the same result.
The Goats dropped their second consecutive game of the season with the 2-1 result, although co-coach Ricky Guihot said there was a world of difference between this match and the recent 6-3 defeat at the hand of Parkes Cobras.
Advertisement
Unlike that game, Panorama consistently looked the more likely team to score in the meeting with Wolves, creating opportunities throughout the contest.
While the attitude was positive and the build up play was on point from Panorama they could only find one goal in reply after the Wolves got out to a 2-0 lead at the break.
The result means Panorama's lengthy reign as outright competition leader has ended, with Orange Waratahs and Barnstoneworth United joining the Bathurst club on 29 points.
On the bright side for Guihot, he believes his team's application towards the game was in a different league from the loss to Parkes just two days earlier.
"It really wasn't that bad. Mudgee played their arses off, got two shots and scored two goals," he said.
"We dominated the game and we were the better team but that's just football. We didn't get the result. You don't win every game, even when you are the better team.
"I had no problem with the way that anybody played. No-one shirked their responsibilities. They all did what was asked of them. Just because you lose two matches in a row it doesn't mean you're going 'Man the hatches, it's all going downhill'.
"Parkes was a bad game, we got past that, and in this one we just got beat on the day."
Mudgee picked up their first goal of the game from the penalty spot and doubled the advantage in contentious fashion before the break.
After deliberation about whether the ball had crossed Panorama's goal line Mudgee were awarded their second goal of the day.
Those goals against the run of play didn't slow down the rate of chance creation for Panorama and eventually they were able to halve the deficit.
Paul Long got a successfully header away off a cross from Steve Long to put his side within reach of a successful comeback.
Those efforts came up short, and it's left the Goats with a serious fight to hold onto top spot.
"The attitude is still there. They're down a little on confidence because they haven't been getting the same results as they did earlier in the year but it'll come back because they're too good of a group for it not to happen," Guihot said.
"I'm not the slightest bit concerned about it. We'll get back to training and do what we do and improve again next week against a Barnies side who beat '75.
"The thing is that I hadn't heard from a whole lot of people when we were flying high and everything was going brilliantly. You lose a couple of games and everyone's death riding you.
Advertisement
"I think there's a few teams in the competition who need to worry about themselves before they worry about the teams on the top of the ladder, that's for sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.