Western Advocate
Subscriber

Panorama FC finds themselves in three way share of Western Premier League lead after 2-1 loss to Mudgee Wolves

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was an improved performance from Panorama FC in Saturday's Western Premier League game against Mudgee Wolves compared to the previous round, but sadly for the Bathurst side it still came with the same result.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.