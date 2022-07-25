BULLDOGS Verdelho have made a winning return to the Bathurst Netball Association's A grade season with an 11-point victory over Scots All Saints College in a tough contest on Saturday.
Little could separate the two sides in the first game back from the school holiday break, but Bulldogs saved their best for later into the contest as they put distance between themselves and SASC in the fourth quarter.
It was a great depth tester for both clubs, who were each unable to field a full strength lineup, and Bulldogs coach Kate Burns said her younger players thrived under pressure.
"It's been a long break. We had a few players out for this one so we're still trying to get everyone back together on the court," she said.
"We only had six of our regular players so we had to bring a couple of our B grade players up, and they did an amazing job. It's nice to give them an opportunity and to also see what sort of talent is coming through.
"It's hard when you come into an experienced lineup when you haven't played A grade before but they were great."
Bulldogs had gone into the match expecting a tough clash with the school side, given that SASC had accounted for competition front runners Panthers by nine points before the break.
The were signs of rusty play for each team at the start of the game but it soon developed into a quality contest.
"It was pretty up and down for us to start with, and we were even with them at half-time," Burns said.
"We then really stepped up in the last quarter. Scots All Saints are a really strong team and they weren't at full strength either, and I think at full strength they're capable of beating anyone in this competition.
"They're a very competitive team so we certainly weren't expecting an easy game - especially with players out - so it was great for us to be able to stretch the gap out at the end."
The result means that Bulldogs and Panthers remain locked together at the top of the BNA A grade ladder with five rounds of the regular season to go.
Panthers maintain top spot, based on percentage, after they accounted for Collegians Mystified 60-46 on Saturday.
Collegians sit three points behind the duo, on 20, still with some breathing space ahead of the chase group.
Superstars United won a thriller over Mana on Saturday, 49-48, to draw level with Scots All Saints College on 15 points.
SASC holds on to the vital top four spot courtesy of their stronger percentage.
Mana are still right in the hunt for a finals spot on 11 points.
In next week's matches Panthers will face Mana, Bulldogs go up against Superstars United and Collegians takes on SASC in an exciting third-versus-fourth match.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
