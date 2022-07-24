Western Advocate

Bolsonaro launches Brazil re-election bid

By Gabriel Stargardter and Gram Slattery
Updated July 24 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 6:24pm
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has made official his bid to run for re-election in October. (AP PHOTO)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his candidacy for re-election at a party event in Rio de Janeiro with a speech focused on God, guns and family, as the right-wing leader attempts to claw back the commanding lead established by his main rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

