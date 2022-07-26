THE minister visits continue in the Bathurst region.
Arts Minister Ben Franklin was in the city in mid-June, Minister for Families Natasha Maclaren-Jones followed earlier this month and the latest was Education Minister Sarah Mitchell.
Advertisement
She and Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole were at Wattle Flat Public School to mark the final 12 public schools in NSW to be connected to fibre internet.
Wattle Flat was one of them.
"Partnering with Telstra has allowed us to move the remaining 12 public schools in NSW from satellite to fibre optic cable, ensuring much faster internet speeds for students and teachers," Mr Toole said.
He said the government's $328 million investment to connect every public school in regional NSW to fibre internet was making a difference to communities.
"By investing in internet infrastructure to the school gate, we are bringing opportunity to previously disconnected communities," he said.
Ms Mitchell said the NSW Government had upgraded classrooms with new hardware and provided students and staff with new computers.
"Improving the internet access in regional schools is not just about faster connectivity, but also about greater access to teaching and learning opportunities for students and staff," she said.
"This upgrade has seen an improvement to internet speed that will enhance teachers' lessons, but also the opportunity for reliable video conferencing and professional development opportunities."
The minister's visit to Wattle Flat continued a run of announcements for the village which included money for a new outdoor fitness station and for solar panels at the local recreation ground clubhouse.
Telstra Enterprise public sector group owner, John Ieraci, said Telstra was thrilled to "have worked with the NSW Department of Education to ensure all students, regardless of where they live, will have access to the amazing learning opportunities that quality, high-speed connectivity brings".
The Education Minister also visited Bathurst High and SDN Hamilton Street Children's Education and Care Centre while she was in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.