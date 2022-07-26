Western Advocate

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell at Wattle Flat Public School for internet announcement

July 26 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISIT: Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole at Wattle Flat Public.

THE minister visits continue in the Bathurst region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.