A NEW toilet that caters to people with complex disabilities is set to arrive in Bathurst in a matter of weeks.
Vivability recently ordered a Marveloo toilet, paying $140,000 for the specialty portable facility, which will include an adult change table, ceiling hoist and fully accessible toilet.
Chief executive officer of Vivability, Nick Packham, said that the facility is currently under construction and should be available in Bathurst by early September.
"The Marveloo is currently being built in Victoria. I had an update the other day, so in the next month or so it should be completed," he said.
"It's entirely funded by Vivability, to a cost of $140,000, it will be the number 10 Marveloo in the country and it will be located at the National Motor Racing Museum initially, but it will be able to be used and moved for major events in Bathurst."
A facility like this has been sorely needed in Bathurst.
In addition to providing for the needs of local families, it is expected to increase disability tourism in Bathurst once people are aware that this facility is available.
"It opens up Bathurst as a holiday and tourist destination for people with significant physical disabilities," Mr Packham said.
The Marvaloo is just the first step in ensuring equitable access to public toilet facilities in Bathurst.
Bathurst Regional Council has committed to adding a Changing Places facility to the city as well.
The location hasn't been finalised, but Mr Packham understands that land behind the Girl Guides hall, on the corner of William and Charlotte streets, is the frontrunner.
Mr Packham said that having two facilities for people with significant physical disabilities will be a great change for Bathurst.
As the Marvaloo will be portable, event organisers are encouraged to contact Vivability to discuss hiring the facility for their events in future.
