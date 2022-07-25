ANOTHER Bathurst man has won the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw, pocketing $100,000 from the July 25 draw.
He is the second Bathurst resident to win a major Lucky Lotteries prize in the span of a week, with another man winning $100,000 in the July 19 draw.
The latest Bathurst winner, who won on a free ticket he'd received from a previous draw, couldn't believe his ears when the news was broken to him by officials from The Lott.
"Oh my f***ing God," he said. "Are you serious? I've just won the first prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot! Oh my god, I'm shaking!"
The man said he had been "running around all day", so had no idea that he had the winning ticket
"I've got a house full of sick people at the moment so I've been running around after them. When I saw an unknown number trying to call me, I almost didn't answer," he said.
"I can't believe I won on a free ticket - I only ever win small prizes!
"I have no idea how I'm going to spend it. I'm still in shock."
While still trying to decide how he will spend the money, the man said it would help to "take the pressure off".
In addition to two winners in July, Bathurst has had a string of lottery wins in recent times.
On June 19, a Bathurst couple discovered they had won $200,000 in that day's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw
A man from Kelso was one of nine division one winning entries in the April 2 Saturday Lott draw, receiving a $600,000 prize.
Less than a month earlier, another Bathurst resident had won $100,000 in the March 16 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
And, in the biggest win recently, a Bathurst man started 2022 as a millionaire after winning $2.3 million in the New Year's Eve Lotto draw.
