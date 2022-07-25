Western Advocate

Second Bathurst man wins $100,000 in July Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw

Updated July 25 2022 - 4:57am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Bathurst man has won $100,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

ANOTHER Bathurst man has won the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw, pocketing $100,000 from the July 25 draw.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.