A MAN caught with the drug ice when police were doing compliance checks for train tickets at a Sydney station has been warned to stay away from the substance by magistrate Kevin Hockey.
Phillip Young, 39, of Kable Close in Kelso, appeared before Bathurst Local Court, charged with possession of a prohibited drug.
Advertisement
Young, who represented himself in court, was arrested at Parramatta Train Station.
He said the reason he got caught was because he went back to Sydney "to get a few things".
Police allege Young was caught with 0.62 grams of methamphetamine on May 20.
They say they were at Parramatta Railway Station checking on Opal cards for travel around the Sydney rail network when they approached Young on platform two and asked for his Opal card.
As he spoke to them, they say they noticed his speech was slurred, his pupils were abnormal and he was sweating.
They say they suspected he was affected by illegal drugs and might have some in his possession.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
They advised him he would be searched and asked if he had any illegal drugs on him.
Police allege Young told them he had ice in his possession and removed a small plastic resealable bag containing a white powder substance.
They say he handed the bag to police, who activated their body-worn video as Young was placed under arrest.
Police asked questions about the substance and they say Young said it was ice for his personal use.
Police allege he admitted to having plans to consume the drug at a later time.
The plastic bag containing the white powder was weighed at 0.62 grams and returned a positive test to methamphetamine.
Convicting Young and fining him $350, Mr Hockey told him to "stay away from ice; it's awful stuff".
"I know," Young replied.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.