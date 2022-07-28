Western Advocate

We're helping lead the charge on electric vehicle popularity | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:34am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon and mayor Robert Taylor.

THE number of electric vehicles utilising the local supercharger station continues to grow with more than 1000 charging sessions in the first half of this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.