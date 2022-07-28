THE number of electric vehicles utilising the local supercharger station continues to grow with more than 1000 charging sessions in the first half of this year.
Council's agreement with Tesla to host a supercharger adjacent to the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre continues to be rewarded with hundreds of visitors using the charging site, as well as an increase in the number of locals driving Teslas.
Council has also supported other electric car tourists through the installation of charging stations at the Rail Museum and National Motor Racing Museum, which have experienced over 100 charges in the same period.
Electric cars are getting cheaper with a better driving range and will become more popular.
Our city is leading the way in central NSW in meeting the needs of travellers as they transition to electric transport.
AS part of Local Government Week, we will host Coffee with a Councillor on Tuesday, August 2 from 10am to noon at the Rail Museum.
Come and join myself and some of the councillors to have a chat, some coffee and morning tea. RSVP to events@bathurst.nsw.gov.au
COUNCIL has joined Charles Sturt University in unveiling a new look and a new location for the Careers Expo.
The event, which has been running as the Bathurst Jobs Expo since 2014, is now the Bathurst Careers Expo and will be held at the Charles Sturt University campus in August.
The expo is a popular event that attracts hundreds of students and job-seekers from across the region and is a central point for students and job-seekers to meet with a range of education providers, local employers and government agencies in one location.
We already have more than 50 registered stallholders and we expect this number to grow, giving visitors to the expo a broad range of information and career opportunities to explore.
This year, it will also give the students a chance to get to know more about the Charles Sturt University campus and open up the range of study options available to them at our own local university.
The Bathurst Careers Expo will be held on Tuesday, August 9 at the Charles Sturt University gymnasium between 9am and 3pm.
For more information, visit bathurstliveinvest.com.au
