At 2.30am on Monday morning the staff at the Dutton Trout Hatchery in Ebor near Armidale loaded 300 Rainbow Trout, all ex-breeding stock, into two separate tankers.
Just after noon that day the trout were released into Carcoar dam where for the first time in their lives they'll have to fend for themselves.
Advertisement
Funded by the Recreational Fishing Trust and weighing in at between 3-5 kilograms each, the trout are part of regular restocking at the dam.
In recent weeks there have been reports of trout at around the three kilogram mark being caught at the dam by amateur and serious anglers alike.
President of the Blayney Shire Fishing Club, Tom Williams, has been fishing the creeks, rivers and waterways of Blayney Shire since he was a teenager and was pleased to hear that that excitement at catching a big fish still resonates today.
MAKING NEWS:
"These fish are just magnificent," he said as the fisheries staff ladled the writhing behemoths out of the tanker and into the dam. "We've been hearing about people catching a lot of fish out here and I hope that people catch and release so that we can all enjoy coming out here to fish."
Fisheries officer Paul Sheather said that unlike the small tanker that was used during the previous delivery in 2020, the new four tank truck will allow for bigger deliveries.
As for the trout themselves, they still have a lot of life still in them.
"They still have another three or four years of breeding and life left in them," Mr Sheather said. "They don't breed in the dam, but if they go further upstream they'll certainly breed there."
But Mr Williams' experience though shines through. "These trout have been born and raised in captivity, they don't have the street smarts of those raised in the wild."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.