Rapid response: We'll make sure the vulnerable have access to tests

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:33am, first published 1:00am
BACK ON TRACK: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says the Main Western Line will be reopened earlier than expected.

THE NSW Government will provide free Rapid Antigen Tests to vulnerable communities and expand its existing program to include those accessing tests through the Federal Government's Concessional Access Program, which is due to finish at the end of the month.

