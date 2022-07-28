Rapid response: We'll make sure the vulnerable have access to tests

THE NSW Government will provide free Rapid Antigen Tests to vulnerable communities and expand its existing program to include those accessing tests through the Federal Government's Concessional Access Program, which is due to finish at the end of the month.
The expanded program would allow eligible Commonwealth Concession Card holders in NSW to access 10 Rapid Antigen Tests over three months up until October 31, 2022.
These tests will be available at designated neighbourhood and community centres across the electorate.
We want to keep the pressure off the most vulnerable as much as possible, and the expansion of this program is a key way for the NSW Government to do that.
Access to these tests is also important for these groups as early diagnosis and treatment are vital given the higher risks for these cohorts to COVID-19.
Tests will be available through 210 neighbourhood and community centres located across the state.
For more information and to find neighbourhood and community centres providing Rapid Antigen Tests, visit www.dcj.nsw.gov.au/rapid-tests
PASSENGER services on the Main Western Line will resume from July 30, more than two weeks earlier than anticipated, as crews continue to work around the clock to restore the line after a major landslip.
It has been a clear priority of the NSW Government to get the Main Western Line back in service so freight can operate, and commuters can have their services back.
Transport for NSW crews have done a tremendous job to restore the line so quickly, with about 40,000 tonnes of gabion rock used to build up the embankment.
Transport will now work towards restoring a full timetable for passenger services, such as the Bathurst Bullet and XPT services, to better connect customers between Sydney and the west.
Last month's landslip on the Main Western Line, halfway between Blackheath and Mount Victoria, caused the collapse of the embankment along a 20-metre stretch of track, creating a landslip more than 60 metres deep.
This landslip is in a different location to the 16-metre sinkhole that was repaired at Leura following March's severe weather event.
