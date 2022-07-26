Western Advocate
Bathurst Giants bested by 50 points in fourth senior men's AFL Central West Bushrangers derby of season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 26 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:00am
BATHURST Giants got close to their cross-city rivals Bushrangers in their previous derby contest but in Saturday's latest affair they couldn't quite stay in contact.

