BATHURST Giants got close to their cross-city rivals Bushrangers in their previous derby contest but in Saturday's latest affair they couldn't quite stay in contact.
Giants had pulled closer and closer towards the Bushrangers with each derby this season - getting within 15 in their third meeting of the season - but their fourth and latest clash with the Bushrangers ended up with their rivals being 13-17-95 to 6-9-45 winners.
Bushrangers' Nathan Smith kicked seven goals in his return with Giants duo Bailey Brien and Sam Sloan each kicked two in the loss.
Accuracy wasn't a factor of the game worth highlighting for either side, but for the Giants it was a particularly sore point.
The team kicked 1-4 to the Bushrangers' 3-3 to have themselves down by 11 at the first break, missing a couple of opportunities that could have turned momentum in their favour.
Instead, Bushrangers continued to generate more opportunities and they would gradually pull away, ending the match with a 33 to 13 final quarter.
Giants captain Brien said a mixture of accuracy, discipline and decision making issues all came together to put his side under the pump towards half-time.
"I think we started off well in the first quarter but I think scoreboard pressure is something that we need to focus on. We kicked a lot of behinds, which put ourselves under more pressure than we needed to be," he said.
"I think our accuracy in front of goal is something that's lacked through the season so that's something we need to improve on. I think there was also some poor ball control and our discipline let us down on the day.
"I'd say with our discipline it was probably a one-off kind of game. I think the boys were getting frustrated with a couple of things that weren't in our control and that probably didn't help us on the day."
Brien knows from the previous contest with the Bushrangers that the team are capable of keeping cooler heads under pressure than what they showed on the weekend.
He expects that the fifth and final derby of the regular season can be a closer affair with a couple of the right adjustments being made across the team.
"We tried to stick to the game plan as much as we possibly could. We focused on accountability, which was there for patches of the game, but that lacked as well. We really need to work on getting scores on the board instead of kicking behinds too," he said.
"I thought our backline were great. They had a tough day but did exceptionally well. Jacob Molkentin had a great game, so did Andrew Ryan. I thought that Sam Sloan tried his guts out all day up forward as well.
"Bushrangers are a well-oiled machine. We've struggled to get close to them, and the closest we did come to them was when we had 18 of our top 20 there, so if we can get a full side on the paddock we can give them a good run for their money.
"They're the benchmark team and have been so for a few years, so if we can get that full side together it'd be great to give them a good run."
BATHURST BUSHRANGERS 13-17-95 defeated BATHURST GIANTS 6-9-45
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
