Western Advocate

Ex-Hardie-Ferodo 500 vehicle set to go to auction

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:34am
The rare 1969 Ford Falcon that raced at Mount Panorama. Photo: SUPPLIED

A RARE 1969 Ford Falcon that raced at the old Hardie-Ferodo 500 at Bathurst is set to go to auction.

