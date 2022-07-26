A RARE 1969 Ford Falcon that raced at the old Hardie-Ferodo 500 at Bathurst is set to go to auction.
Though it is associated with Mount Panorama, it is kept these days in New Zealand - and it's worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The GT-HO was first delivered brand new to Genders Motors, Lithgow on September 2, 1969 and later sold for $4800.
It was raced by privateers Bob Genders and Joe Butta in the 1969 Great Race at Mount Panorama only one month after its arrival, qualifying in 24th place.
The car, numbered 63D, finished 12th overall.
Of 260 GT-HOs built, 14 raced at Bathurst and only nine finished the race.
The car raced by Genders and Butta was the sixth HTO to finish - a dignified result for two privateers with no corporate backing.
In 1987, the vendor purchased the car in Queensland and had it shipped to New Zealand, the speedometer displaying 198,856 kilometres.
What is now described as a piece of Australian racing history will be auctioned on Sunday, August 14 at noon (AEST) by New Zealand auction house Webb's.
For further information, contact Holly Hart Jenkins at holly@webbs.co.nz.
