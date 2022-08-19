GOING to the PCYC school holiday program was a defining moment for Charlotte Turner, who developed her love for gymnastics during her time at the PCYC.
Charlotte, who is 13 and in Year 8 at MacKillop College, said she's ben doing gymnastics at the PCYC since she was just seven, and loves every minute of it.
Advertisement
She was one of a group of 17 gymnasts who competed in the Country Capital Cup, with the group doing the city proud, bringing home a bucket load of medals between them.
The competition was held in Tamworth over the June long weekend, with the girls competing in the three-day competition, with 10 athletes in level three, six in level four and one in level six.
For Charlotte, the competition was a chance to showcase her talent and spend time with her friends.
"I've been doing gymnastics since I was seven," she said.
"We came [to the PCYC] for the holidays and did it as an activity and it was fun.
"We did basic stuff like somersaults and really enjoyed it.
"I started after coming to the PCYC holiday program and made friendships with the other girls and I've been coming back ever since."
She said it was great to be able to compete again in Tamworth, after COVID-19 lockdowns meant competitions had been off the table for some time.
The Country Capital Cup was the first major tournament the Bathurst PCYC athletes have competed in since the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown last year.
Charlotte said she felt she went "alright" in the competition, being part of the team that claimed one silver and one gold. She said for that competition they were judged on floorwork and beams.
READ MORE:
"We also stayed at the PCYC while we were there," she said.
"We got to play around as well as watch the other competitors which was good."
She said she wants to keep competing and hopefully continue to compete at a higher level in the future, including state.
Charlotte said the best thing about training with the PCYC are the coaches, and said Lauren Clemens, the head gymnastic coordinator, is her favourite.
"She's been teaching me since I can remember," she said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.