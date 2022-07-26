RAIN has forced trainers to change their plans as Tuesday's meeting at Bathurst's Tyers Park has shifted to Thursday.
Stewards made the call early on Tuesday morning to push back the Bathurst meeting two days after a downpour the night before, and it's led to several scratchings due to the move.
One trainer who is still planning to run their full allotment of horses who initial accepted is local trainer Dean Mirfin, who has six horses still down to compete on the new date.
"Every horse I've got will still go around on Thursday, if that's what ends up happening," he said.
"I was a bit disappointed that the meeting didn't go ahead because I didn't think that we'd had that much rain, but it's not up to me, it's up to the stewards when it comes to those decisions."
Mirfin has Astrolith, Kimmylee and Neon Moon all taking part in the Benchmark 58 Handicap over the 1,400m while Arimathea and Our Blue Moon race at the same grade but over the 1,100m.
Three-year-old Island Press is the last of Mirfin's runners, taking on the 1,800m, and will likely be the one to watch.
"Island Press is a very progressive horse and I'm interested to see how he goes over the 1,800m. I think he'll go well
"Arimathea and Astrolith are both very well placed and I think Our Blue Moon is ready to run a good race as well, particularly on a soft track."
Mirfin had also nominated Island Press for this Sunday's $50,000 Forbes Cup, which will be a qualifying race for the inaugural edition of The Big Dance.
However, that's off the table for the Press Statement gelding as it stands, and Mirfin has long term plans for the promising runner.
"I definitely won't go to Forbes with him if the Bathurst meeting goes ahead, and he's unlikely to get a run at Forbes because he'll be lower in the ballot since his benchmark isn't quite high enough for that race," he said.
"The preference would be to run him on his home track, because it would be a much easier race than at Forbes.
"If he runs well and runs the distance right out then I'll be able to set him for the Bathurst Cup in about six weeks time. The ultimate goal for him if the Country Championships qualifier at Mudgee next year, but I've got time and runs up my sleeve to play around with a bit.
"I can race him over this longer distance than bring him back to the 1,400m and race him when he's nice and fresh."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
