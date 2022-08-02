Providing the perfect opportunity to learn and grow Advertising Feature

GROWTH AND LEARNING: There is a place for everyone at Scots All Saints, where belonging turns into lifelong friendships and develops strong and connected young adults. Photo: Supplied

Located over two expansive campuses in the popular regional city of Bathurst, Scots All Saints College is a modern and progressive college of all-round excellence with one of the largest and most picturesque learning environments in all of Australia.

Offering quality co-education for day and boarding students from Preparatory School to Year 12, Scots All Saints is a regional school of choice with specialist facilities, caring, experienced teachers and diverse opportunities for children to flourish.

Their mission is to develop our children into successful men and women with a firm foundation for life built on the gospel of Christ.



Scots All Saints College is committed to its mission through developing today's learners into tomorrow's leaders who are informed, compassionate and confident men and women of faith, who will flourish as global minded citizens.

Our research-based Student Wellbeing and Support Services, pastoral care programs and exploration of the world through a Christian viewpoint, provide a strong foundation for the development of healthy ideals and values for our students. - John Weeks, Head of Scots All Saints College

At the heart of the College is a sense of belonging. For boarders and day students alike, Scots All Saints is a space to live and learn. A place where belonging turns into lifelong friendships and develops strong and connected young adults. There is a place for everyone at Scots All Saints College. Their outstanding teaching and support staff are committed to the task of encouraging every student to thrive in an environment where they have space to explore, learn and grow together.

Head of Scots All Saints College Mr John Weeks, extended an invitation to students and their families to learn more about the College. "Contact us or visit for a campus tour where you will be welcomed by our Registrar, Mrs Lisa Ellery, who will provide an opportunity for an interview with myself or a member of our Senior Leadership Team to discuss your child's enrolment."