Men's fours championship finalists decided after exciting contests

By the Bowling Shark
What a fantastic week at the Majellan Bowling Club with some lucky winners on and off the green. The Men's Fours Semi finals were conducted with the final to be played this weekend. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 19 July 2022
Rink 10: Peter Phegan and Brian Hope opened the match well against Robert Raithby and Jim Clark and soon went out to a 9-2 lead by the 7th. Team Hope held the lead until the last end where Team Clark picked up 5 points to win the match 20-17.
Rink 11: Bill Mackie, Steve Glencourse and Ron McGarry were in trouble early against Terry Chifley, Dick Graham and Paul Galvin. Team Galvin stormed out to a 15-5 lead by the 12th. Team McGarry had no response to the challenge and went down 25-10.
Rink 12: Alan Clark (swing bowler), Bryce Peard and Kevin Miller had a similar match against Alan Clark, Ron Hogan and Daryl Shurmer who were out to a 19-4 lead by the 12th. Team Shurmer continued in the forward gear and won the match 24-11.
Rink 13: Jake Shurmer, Russ McPherson and Dave Josh failed to kick against John Toole, John Bosson and Gary Cameron who were 10 points in front by the 15th (17-7). Team Cameron continued to rack up the points to win the match and the jackpot 19-10.
Saturday 23 July 2022
Rink two: Graham Scott and Greg Quartly-Scott took five ends to open their scoring against Dick Graham and Des Sanders who were 10-1 up. Team Quartly-Scott tried their best to gain the lead coming within two points on the 19th, only to go down in the end 26-21.
Rink three: Darryl Shurmer (swing bowler), Peter Phegan and Glen Miller stormed out of the gates to have a 18-9 lead by the 13th against Darryl Shurmer, Greg Hallett and Ted Parker. Team Miller maintained the momentum to win the match 21-16.
Rink four: John Toole, Graham Taylor and Alan Clark were leading their match for the first 6 ends against Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Mick Sewell. From there Team Sewell kicked into gear and ran away with the victory 22-14.
Rink five - Men's Fours Championship - Semi-Final: Peter Drew, Micheal Nobes, Dave Josh and Noel Witney were in trouble early against Rhys Harvey, Tony Urza, Laci Koszta and Craig Bush who were out to a 16-4 lead by the 10th. Team Bush winning easy 26-14.
Rink six - Men's Fours Championship - Semi Final: Peter Naylor, Ron Hollebone, Tiger Smith and John Finlay played a game of catch up against Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Trevor Sharpham and Tim Pickstone. Team Pickstone was out to a 13-3 lead by the 10th. Team Finlay tried their best to catch up but went down in the end 18-15.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Winner Winner.
Bowls Notes 25th July 2022.
This week we farewelled one of our long-standing champion bowlers, Phil Gray. Phil joined the club in the eighties and represented in many District, Zone and State competitions. His highlight was being in the winning side for the State No. 3 Pennants. Always a gentleman, and willing volunteer, Phil will be missed. In recognition of his efforts, the BCCC conferred Life Membership on Phil.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 20th July
Game one, rink 17: Alby Homer, John McDonagh and Daniel Prasad defeated the team of Denis Oxley, Jack Smith and Pam Warren with the score of 19-9. Denis's team had the early advantage, leading 6-2 after six ends. But there they stuck, as Alby and his crew proceeded to win the next eight ends, bringing them up to 16-6. Both sides then scored another three shots in the closing ends.
Game two, rink 18: Paul Reece, John Martin and Phil Murray had a big win over Ray Noonan, Annette McPherson and James Nau. Leading 14-nil after eight ends was a good indication of Paul's team's ability. They conceded eight shots while winning 24.
Game 3, rink 19: A closer game resulted when Alan Clark and Ian Cunningham played Kevin Miller and Joe Young. It wasn't close at the halfway mark, with Alan and Ian leading 14-5 after ten ends. Kevin and Joe levelled at 14-all after fourteen ends but Alan and Ian won three of the last four ends to take the game 18-15.
Saturday 23rd July.
A sunny afternoon greeted players on #4 green, although later clouds made for cooler conditions.
Game one, rink 15: Ray Noonan, Barry McPherson and Junior Flynn Armstrong beat Denis Oxley, Paul Rodenhuis and Pam Warren, 17-9. While it was 5-all after eight ends, Shorty and his team steadily forged ahead, winning five of the six final ends.
Game two, rink 15: The team of Anthony Morrissey, Phil Murray and Daniel Prasad defeated Ron Cambey, John McDonagh and Grant Brunton by a single shot. Ron's team lagged behind on 12-5 after nine ends, but a burst put them in front, 16-12 after twelve. Anthony's team revived, dropping only one end and two shots to close out the game on 19-18.
Game three, rink 17: A drawn game with the score of 16-all resulted when Alex Birkens and John Fulton played Ray Fitzalan and Joe Young. With the scores level on 4, 8, 9 and 12-all it was surely a close game. Ray and John got ahead in the fifteenth but Alex and Joe caught them in the closing ends.
Game four, rink 18: Norm Hayes and Ian Schofield enjoyed a good win over Paul Reece and Pat Duff when they ran out 20-11 winners. Norm and Ian drew first blood with seven shots to nil after five ends. After the ninth end though, Paul and Pat had drawn level on 10-all. Norm and Ian pressed on, taking all but one end.
Game five, rink 19: In what may be his last game at the club for a while, Phil Gray, Kevin Miller and Annette McPherson went down o President Gary Hotham, Jack Smith and James Nau with a score of 21-12. Gary's team was always in front, winning eleven ends of eighteen.
