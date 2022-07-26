Men's fours championship finalists decided after exciting contests

Game one, rink 17: Alby Homer, John McDonagh and Daniel Prasad defeated the team of Denis Oxley, Jack Smith and Pam Warren with the score of 19-9. Denis's team had the early advantage, leading 6-2 after six ends. But there they stuck, as Alby and his crew proceeded to win the next eight ends, bringing them up to 16-6. Both sides then scored another three shots in the closing ends.