Tennis Talk: Young guns are ones to watch in Eglinton competition

By John Bullock
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:52am, first published July 26 2022 - 11:00pm
Last Saturday's second round of the Kelso Fruit Market winter competition saw the Eglinton young gun players show their true colours on the court serving all the aces to the tall poppy players and sending out a sound warning that their best tennis is yet to come.

