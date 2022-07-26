Tennis Talk: Young guns are ones to watch in Eglinton competition

Last Saturday's second round of the Kelso Fruit Market winter competition saw the Eglinton young gun players show their true colours on the court serving all the aces to the tall poppy players and sending out a sound warning that their best tennis is yet to come.
Club match convenor Iron lady Allyson Schumacher believes the Eglinton young guns are a real force in this year's winter competition.
"The young guns are certainly making an impact in this year's winter competition and are serving it right up to the tall poppy players. Week in week out they just seem to produce that exciting tennis to wow the crowd," Schumacher said.
Of the 28 players to take to the court there were seven young guns who between them won 22 sets.
Jake Arnold was in cruise control as the top gun breezed through his sets winning all four 6-2, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.
This was simply a polished display of tennis from Arnold.
Adrian Hotham was in brilliant form showing the tall poppy players that he is not going to be intimidated by their on court tactics by outsmarting his opponents and winning all of his four sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 - a brilliant display of tennis from Hotham.
Bailey Honeyman, one of the big improvers in this competition, continues to produce quality tennis, winning his four sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
Leo Meares had the crowd cheering for more as he looked totally focused in playing some good quality tennis winning three sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6.
Sarah Tree, as she always does, has that power game to rock the socks off her opponents and that she did in winning her three sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
Sebastian Honeyman was full of running, playing some fruitful tennis in his 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 sets wins.
Dakota Hindmarch battled on gamely all day and showed that fortune favours the brave in winning one of her sets 6-1 in fine style.
With more match play Hindmarch has the ability to worry the more fancied players.
Well folks another blockbuster round of tennis proudly sponsored by the best fruit market in Kelso Fruit Market.
So until next week its slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
